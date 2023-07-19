Deloitte: The corporate credit risk of the transition to the green economy

Deloitte Greece published the results of the credit risk impact assessment exercise from the transition of Greek businesses to the green economy.

The exercise entitled “Transition risk exploratory impact assessment exercise for Greek Large Corporates” prepared by the Climate & Environmental Credit Analytics team of Risk Advisory, was based exclusively on a sample of large Greek companies and was carried out based on the framework developed by Deloitte at a global level regarding the measurement and quantification of climate and environmental risks.

More specifically, 821 large Greek companies with an annual turnover of more than 20 million euros on 31.12.2021, from 96 subsectors of the Greek economy, were evaluated.

With regard to the impact at the level of economic sectors, it appears that the hardest hit sectors under both orderly and disorderly scenarios are energy, mining and quarrying, construction, transportation and storage, which are mostly characterized as carbon dioxide emission intensive sectors.