Ethniki Insurance adopts a new strategy

Ethniki Insurance is focused on the culture of development, empowerment and recognition of people, Dalia Tomprou, head of the company’s Human Resources Coordination Department, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” on the occasion of the upcoming changes in the administrative staff with the attempted restructuring, as well as the planned recruitments.

“Customer-centricity and extroversion are at the core of our operation,” she underlined and added: “We are changing the way we design solutions but also the way we support their implementation. Digital technology has a key role in this. The way we operate internally is also changing. There were many silos, but now everyone is heading in the same direction with a common vision. We share this vision openly with everyone, we communicate openly at all levels of the organization. Everyone knows where we are going, all together.”

At the same time, we are attracting new talents, more than ever before in our history, with diverse characteristics and integrating them into the new operating model. The culture of development, empowerment and recognition of people, transparency and reward play a leading role in Ethniki Insurance.

“We are an organization with solid foundations, a proud history and proud executives of our contribution to Greece and the Greeks,” she stressed and explained that things change and the company has to adapt to the new environment.

More specifically, she stated: “We recognized the challenges of the times and managed to lead our market for more than 130 years.”

Therefore, Ethniki Insurance has adopted a work culture that listens to, takes initiatives, proposes new ways of operating and performing, and gives solutions to people. “We don’t hesitate to try something new, even if we run the risk of making a mistake. We will learn from this. We want people who can turn their boldness, even their mistakes, into collective knowledge, into work performance.”