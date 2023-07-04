Greek exhibition industry contributes more than 1 billion euros per year

“Contributing more than 1 billion euros to the national economy and having a multiplier effect for many more sectors (transportation, catering, hotel accommodation, etc.), the exhibition industry creates jobs, brings in high-income tourism and promotes the country as a high-end business destination,” the president of the Greek Exhibition Industry Association (SOKEE), Thodoris Vokos, pointed out, in the context of its 1st conference, one year after its establishment,.

“The export dynamics of Greek companies is strengthened as the exhibitions offer the possibility of contacts with buyers and investors from abroad,” Vokos added.

On his part, Labor and Social Security Minister, Adonis Georgiadis stressed the need to develop exhibition tourism, as it generates proportionately multiple revenues and enhances tourism all year round and not only seasonally, confirming the close cooperation and long-term support of the Greek government to the exhibition industry.

“Supporting the exhibition sector is a priority and exhibition tourism must be our goal. 2023 is a year of growth – and based on the good name we have built as a country worth investing in, we must aim to grow the exhibition industry,” he pointed out.

Former PASOK/KINAL Minister of Rural Development and Food, Katerina Batzeli, referred to the development model, which is formed by the connection of the primary sector, tourism and small and medium sized enterprises, and which will lead to the proper utilization of financial tools, such as the new NSRF and the resources from the Recovery Fund.