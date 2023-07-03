Eagle Bulk: The “Greeks” are back

Developments at Eagle Bulk, listed on the US stock exchange, are moving rather fast.

With the entry of Dr. Ioannis Koustas and Castor Maritime of Petros Panagiotidis into the share capital of Danaos, the Greek shipowners are returning to the company that Sophocles Zoullas had listed on the US stock market in 2005.

The developments were followed by the exit of the fund Oaktree Capital Management, the decision of the board of directors of the company to set a 15% limit on the ownership of shares, the harsh response of Danaos which in the meantime had exceeded the 15% due to the exit of Oaktree, the entry of Castor with a percentage of 14.99% and finally the response of the management of Eagle, late last Friday, to Koustas through which it tried to defend its decisions.