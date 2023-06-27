Sarkk’s profits jumped in 5-month period thanks to Calvin Klein

Sarkk, the clothing business arm of the Sarantis family, recorded strong performance in the five-month period, thanks to the Calvin Klein brand.

According to the company’s financial report for 2022, Sarkk’s main goal for 2023 is to maintain the positive performance, through the expansion and renewal of its retail network, its wholesale and e-commerce over the next three years.

More specifically, profits before taxes during the fiscal year 2023 are seen higher than the previous year while revenues have exceeded the target for the first five months of this year.

The company’s positive course last year has also enhanced its flexibility. In particular, revenues totaled 86.7 million euros in 2022, up 36.6%. Pre-tax profits increased by 44.3%, to 13.9 million euros, compared with 9.6 million euros in 2021. Total borrowing on 31/12/2022 decreased by 13.6%, to 11.4 million euros, compared with 13.2 million euros in 2021.