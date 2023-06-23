The ‘champions’ of price hikes

The sectors with the highest price increases during the two years of the energy and inflationary crisis are highlighted by the analytical data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority regarding the “basket” of inflation.

In 28 different products and services of primary demand, prices are at least 30% more expensive compared to two years ago, while reductions have been recorded in 34 goods and services which, however, are not related to the coverage of basic needs.

Even on the energy front and the large de-escalation reflected in prices over the last 12 months, we are far from the pre-crisis levels. Electricity is 36% more expensive compared to May 2021 levels, while the retail price of natural gas is 37% higher. In the first places of the ranking are the airline tickets which have become more expensive by 76% compared to May 2021, sugar up 62%, olive oil which is 50% more expensive and also cheese which has increased by 42%.