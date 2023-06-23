Dimand eyeing residential real estate sector

Dimand real estate development company is implementing 23 projects with a total value of 1.6 billion euros that are in various stages.

Dimand CEO Dimitris Andriopoulos said during the shareholders annual general meeting that the overwhelming majority of the 23 properties belong 100% to the company and this was made possible after the listing of the company on the stock exchange.

As for Dimand’s ongoing projects, 30% -35% concern offices, 35%-37% mixed use, 15%-17% logistics – warehouses and the rest residential or hotels.

The company has recently turned to the residential real estate sector. It decided to invest in it taking into account the increased demand recorded (among others from digital nomads) and targeting large residential complexes which are basically an investment product.