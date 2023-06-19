“Revolution” with second hand clothes – Two large chains in Greece

Both sustainability and high prices are fueling the next ‘revolution’ in fashion, with the second-hand clothing market emerging as a strong consumer trend.

Second hand clothing has ceased to be considered a taboo in generation Z, as the concept of circularity is considered to be the most optimal consumption practice.

However, the skyrocketing cost of living makes the “used” option as the only solution for a significant portion of older consumers.

Amidst strong inflationary pressures, disposable income is being used up on food and basic necessities, making it “prohibitive” for some to spend on clothing and footwear, the prices of which have also skyrocketed. Based on the latest data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the clothing-footwear category recorded an increase of 11.8% in May.

According to ELSTAT, the retail trade of second-hand goods in stores rose 42.7%, with turnover approaching 6 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, while in March the increase was 120.4%.