ELSTAT: Car sales up 5.6% in May

Car sales grew 5.6% in May, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

More specifically, 22,877 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording an increase 5.6% compared with the corresponding month of 2022 when the number of road motor cars was 21,665.

In May 2022, car sales rose 17.6% compared with the same month in 2021.

A total number of 13,820 new cars were put into circulation in May 2023 compared with 12,837 in May 2022, recording an increase 7.7%.