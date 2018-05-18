Founder of Aegean airlines, Theodoros Vassilakis, passes away

The founder of Greek air carrier Aegean, Theodoros Vassilakis, passed away this week at the age of 78 after a brief illness.

During a business career spanning nearly six decades the self-made Vassilakis, a native of Irakleio, Crete, acquired a string of auto dealerships - including the country importer for Saab and Seat - as well as the Hertz franchise (Autohellas) for Greece, Cyprus, several other Balkan countries and the Ukraine.

Vassilakis' best-known business venture, however, was the establishment and growth of Aegean Airlines.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.