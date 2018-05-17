Poll results: ND lead over ruling SYRIZA at 10.5 percentage points, 32% to 21.5%

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party's lead over ruling SYRIZA was given as 10.5 percentage points in the latest opinion poll released this week.

According to the Pulse firm's poll results, which were broadcast on the Athens television station Skai, center-right ND is preferred by 32 percent of respondents who answered the relevant poll questions. Hard left SYRIZA was given 21.5 percent of respondents' preferences - the same figure given for the previous month, April 2018.

Both a social-democrat/centrist grouping mostly comprised of the once-dominated PASOK party, as well as ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) were given 8 percent.

The Communist Party (KKE) was the only other party given above 3 percent, namely, 6 percent.

The undecided vote was tallied at 7.5 percent, with "no answer/don't know" 6 percent.

Fifty-six percent of respondents, regardless of their political preferences, said they expect ND to win the next election, whenever it occurs; 22 percent said SYRIZA would come in "first-past-the-poll".