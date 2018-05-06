Athens int'l airport posts passenger traffic hike for Jan-Apr 2018 period

Figure for the first four months of 2018 show increased passenger traffic at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (AIA), continuing a trend from 2017.

For April 2018 alone, passenger traffic increased by 13.6 percent (yoy), exceeding 1.87 million, with passenger traffic on domestic routes up by 8.5 percent and 16.1 percent for international routes.

Specifically, for the Jan-Apr 2018 period, 5.9 million passengers passed through the airport - Greece's largest and busiest - an increase of 9.7 percent from the corresponding period in 2017.

The number of flights from AIA in the first four months of 2018 were 53,831, an increase of 7.8 percent over the same period in 2017.