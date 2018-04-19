CIA whistleblower's Greek-language book unveiled in Athens on Fri.

The Greek-language edition of former CIA agent-turned whistleblower John Kiriakou’s book about his experiences and two years in a US federal prison will be unveiled at a book release in Athens on Friday, followed by a panel discussion about the current Greek legal framework concerning whistleblowers and a handful of controversial judicial probes into cases of high-level corruption.

Greek investigative journalist TasosTelloglou and Al-Jazeera English contributor John Psaropoulos will be joined by Transparency International chairwoman Anna Damaskou and University of Melbourne lecturer Suelette Dreyfus.

The latter is the author of a book about "whistle-blowing" and the head of an NGO behind the establishment of BlueprintGreece, a group set up to track corruption and whistle-blowing in the country.

Kiriakou's book is published in Greek by Patakis.