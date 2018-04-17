Real Madrid TV requests license to film atop Acropolis

Tuesday, 17 April 2018
UPD:11:35
Members of Greece's powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) on Tuesday will consider a request by Real Madrid TV for a license to film atop the Acropolis in central Athens.

The television production company that is affiliated with the internationally renowned sports club in Madrid is requesting a license for three hours, between April 17 and 19. Outdoor television shooting coincides with a Euroleague basketball playoff matchup between Panathinaikos Athens and Real Madrid.

Previous negative decisions by the same culture ministry-affiliated council towards similar requests by well-known producers and multinational companies have generated negative reactions. Most recently, KAS turned down a BBC request to film in the Temple of Poseidon site on Cape Sounion, a decision that was quickly reversed - amid sharp criticism - after minor modifications were made on the application for the license.

 

