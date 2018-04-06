Union representing guards at archaeological sites calls off work stoppage

A union representing guards of archaeological sites, employees affiliated with the culture ministry, on Friday announced that it was suspending a four-hour work stoppage set for Saturday.

The current week is Easter Week in predominately Orthodox Christian Greece, and traditionally a pre-summertime holiday period for holiday-makers and excursions.

The decision comes after a meeting by union representatives with the relevant ministry's leadership.

Unionists have traditionally pressed for more hirings and salary hikes during previous such industrial actions.

Nevertheless, work stoppages and strikes affecting archaeological sites immediate attracted scathing criticism by tourism professionals and sector associations in the country.