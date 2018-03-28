Tele-con'f between Greek side, creditors' auditors focuses on 'prior actions' left for 4th review

The course for implementing "prior actions" for the fourth, and last, review of the ongoing Greek bailout program was the object of a teleconference on Tuesday evening between top government officials and representatives of the country's institutional creditors.

According to reports out of Athens, "prior actions" dealing with privatizations, especially in the energy sector, the woefully long-overdue process to finally create a unified land registry (cadastre) in the country as well as staffing issues in Greece's cavernous public administration dominated the talks.

Earlier in the day, finance ministry sources said a deadline of June 21 remains, by which the Greek side wants to complete the fourth review, achieve more debt relief and clarify the post-bailout landscape after August 2018 - the "best-case" scenario being peddled by the poll-trailing leftist-rightist coalition government.