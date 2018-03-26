New EWG head insists on 'reinforced supervision' for Greece after latest bailout ends

The new head of the Euro Working Group (EWG), Hans Vijlbrief, on Monday was quoted by the Athens daily "Ta Nea" as requesting "reinforced supervision" of Greece's finances by institutional creditors, in the immediate period after the current bailout ends.

Vijlbrief said such "supervision" is necessary in order for crisis-battered Greece to remain on the "right path".

He also noted that if Eurozone partners agree to more debt relief for the country, then they will want to follow the course of already agreed to reforms.

Vijlbrief, who succeeded Thomas Wieser at the crucial Eurozone post, said it's very important that significant reforms in Greece are not overturned, while other legislated reforms must be implemented.

At the same time, he reiterated that the safest method for exiting the current - and third successive - bailout memorandum (after August 2018) is for a precautionary credit line, which Greece will have when returning to sovereign markets for its borrowing needs.