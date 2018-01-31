10 investment schemes submit expression of interest for Athens-area Alimos marina

Wednesday, 31 January 2018 19:34
UPD:19:37
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας
A- A A+

Greece's privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Wednesday announced that 10 investment schemes have expressed an interest for a concession to operate the Alimos marina, which is located in coastal southeast Athens. The development marks phase A of a relevant privatization tender.

According to HRADF, expressions of Interest were submitted by:

1. KASOS SA

2. AKTOR CONCESSIOS SA and TEK – ART CALAMIS VE FENERBAHCE MARMARA TURIZM TELESISLERI A.S

3. INTRAKAT SA

4. ATESE SA (ENGINEERING COMMERCIAL CONSULTING SA - PRIVATE SECURITY SERVICES Co.)

5. PORTO CARRAS SA

6. HELLENIC BASE YACHTING SA

7. CONSORTIOUM “PORT ADHOS SAS- DREAM YACHT METITERRANΕE - J&P AVAX S.A”

8. AVIAREPS- COSMOS CONSORTIOUM

9. CONSORTIOUM ARCHIRODON GROUP NV - A1 YACHT TRADE CONSORTIUM AE –STIRIXIS TECHNIKI SA

10. LAMDA DOGUS MARINA INVESTMENTS SA

In a relevant press release, the fund said its advisors will evaluate the aforementioned expressions of Interest and submit to HRADF’s board of directors a recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών