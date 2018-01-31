10 investment schemes submit expression of interest for Athens-area Alimos marina

Greece's privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Wednesday announced that 10 investment schemes have expressed an interest for a concession to operate the Alimos marina, which is located in coastal southeast Athens. The development marks phase A of a relevant privatization tender.

According to HRADF, expressions of Interest were submitted by:

1. KASOS SA

2. AKTOR CONCESSIOS SA and TEK – ART CALAMIS VE FENERBAHCE MARMARA TURIZM TELESISLERI A.S

3. INTRAKAT SA

4. ATESE SA (ENGINEERING COMMERCIAL CONSULTING SA - PRIVATE SECURITY SERVICES Co.)

5. PORTO CARRAS SA

6. HELLENIC BASE YACHTING SA

7. CONSORTIOUM “PORT ADHOS SAS- DREAM YACHT METITERRANΕE - J&P AVAX S.A”

8. AVIAREPS- COSMOS CONSORTIOUM

9. CONSORTIOUM ARCHIRODON GROUP NV - A1 YACHT TRADE CONSORTIUM AE –STIRIXIS TECHNIKI SA

10. LAMDA DOGUS MARINA INVESTMENTS SA

In a relevant press release, the fund said its advisors will evaluate the aforementioned expressions of Interest and submit to HRADF’s board of directors a recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.