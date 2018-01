Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reportedly attend a briefing on national issues by Greek PM Alexis Tspras, announced for Saturday.

The report was disseminated by the state news agency.

Nevertheless, ND sources reiterated that it's obviously too late for a substantive briefing - a reference to resumed talks aimed to finally resolve the "fYRoM" name issue.

The same report stated that the ND leader will travel to the UAE as scheduled after the briefing.