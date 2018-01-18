FinMin, BoG Gov. meeting in Athens on Thur.

Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras on Thursday received Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at the central bank, with the latter briefing Greece's central banker on the progress achieved so far in negotiations between the government and European creditors ahead of a Jan. 22 Eurogroup meeting.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, Stournaras, on his part, briefed the FinMin on over contacts he had in Frankfurt, earlier this week, with top ECB and SSM officials, as the head of a Greek banking delegation. He also briefed Tsakalotos over his contacts in London regarding European banking developments.