Citigroup predicts continued supervision of Greek finances after 3rd bailout ends

Citigroup on Monday cited published statements by outgoing Euro Group Working head Thomas Wieser to predict that Greece will continue to remain under creditors' supervision for many years to come, with or without an agreement for further debt relief.

Citigroup pointed to Wieser's statement that Athens could receive more debt relief, but under new terms and conditions after the current - and third consecutive - bailout ends in August 2018.

The high-profile EWG president also noted, in an interview published in the Sunday edition of "Kathimerini", that Greece still remains unattractive for foreign investors - despite eight years of adjustment programs (bailouts) - and with the justice system as one of the primary obstacles, no less.