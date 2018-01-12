New HFSF board member officially assumes post

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Friday announced that Ilias Xirouhakis has assumed the position of executive board member of the independent private legal entity, with its three member-board now comprised of CEO Martin Czurda, Deputy CEO Eric Tourret and Xirouhakis.

The latter's appointment comes after a relevant decision by Greece's finance minister, and upon a proposal by the Bank of Greece (BoG) governor.

The memorandum-mandated HFSF was founded in July as a private legal entity it does not belong to the public sector and has administrative and financial autonomy. Its objective, as stated in its charter, is to contribute to the maintenance of the stability of the Greek banking system for the sake of public interest.