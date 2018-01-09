Athens court to rule if re-arrest of asylum-seeking Turkish serviceman is legal

A first instance administrative court in Athens will be decide this week whether the re-arrest of a Turkish serviceman, following a controversial appeal against the granting of asylum status to the man, is a legal action.

The court will rule on the matter as part of an ex officio judicial process, meaning no appeal or motion has been filed with the specific body.

The Turkish officer was again taken into custody on Monday after an appeal to overturn the political asylum decision, taken last week, was unexpectedly filed by the leftist-rightist coalition government. Legal circles have said the action was unprecedented by modern Greek standards.

The man's attorneys and several presidents of Bar associations across Greece, as well as civil liberties' advocates and human rights groups, have railed against the decision by the Tsipras government.