First major orders of 2018 by Greek shippers eye LNG carriers

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipowners and shipping interests continued to post major orders for new LNG carriers in the new year, with Peter Livanos' GasLog and Christos Ecoonomou's TMS Cardiff Gas placing orders totaling 700 million USD.

The latter made an order for a vessel with a capacity of 174,000 square meters of LNG at Hyundai Heavy Industries, with an option for another similar sized vessel.

The order marks the first for a "X Carrier" for the company.

The first of the aforementioned vessels is set to be delivered in 2020, with a seven-year contract already signed with Total Gas & Power Chartering.

In a statement, Economou, the founder of Athens-based TMS Cardiff Gas, expressed the company's satisfaction with the long-term contract signed with Total.