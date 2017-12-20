Labor ministry report: More businesses, job spots in 2017, low pay rates entrenched

By S. Papapetros

Highlights of an annual report by a relevant labor ministry show an increase in the number of businesses in recession-battered Greece by a little more than 14,000 in 2017 compared with 2016, as well as an increase in the number of employed people on a private sector payroll.

According to figures released by the ministry, and based on data collected by the Ergani electronic system, 121,913 new job spots were created over the current year, an increase of 7.16 percent, while the percentage of part-time work compared with total employment reached 31.56 percent, slightly down from 31.72 percent in 2016.

On the “down side”, gross monthly remuneration below 600 euros remained entrenched for one-third of employees in the country.

The breakdown shows that one in every three employees on a payroll in the private sector – slightly more than 614,000 people, or 33.65 percent – earn gross pay of less than 600 euros per month.

Exactly 64.27 percent of private sector employees earn up to 1,000 euros in gross monthly pay, while only 15.82 percent of the same category of wage-earners exceed 1,500 euros in gross monthly pay. More than 413,000 people were employed on a part-time or rotational basis in 2017.