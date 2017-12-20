Violence among third country nationals again reported at Moria camp on Lesvos

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 09:18
UPD:09:27
Serious rioting was reported overnight Wednesday at a "hotspot" for third country nationals on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) between Arabs, particularly Iraqi nationals, and Afghans.

Several of the camp's occupants were later taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries in the fracas.

Fires were also reported at the Moria camp, the site of similar such violence between Mideast war refugees, would-be asylum seekers and assorted Third World migrants trying to reach western Europe.

Lesvos has been particularly hit by the waves of third country nationals being ferried over from the opposite Turkish coast by people smugglers and underground trafficking networks.

 

