Reports: Deadline for submission of binding bids for natgas operator DEF.SA bumped to Feb. 2018

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

A deadline for submission of binding offers for a 66-percent stake in Greece's state-run natgas transmission operator, DES.FA, has been bumped back for Feb. 16, 2018, according to reports circulated in the Greek capital this week.

The same reports claimed that two of the three interested candidates for the utility requested an extension of the deadline in order to better prepare their offers, something judged as a normal practice in similar such international tenders.

The current deadline expires on Dec. 22, this week, in other words.

One candidate is a consortium comprised of Snam, Enagas, and Gasunie, the operators of the natgas grids in Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, respectively.

A second candidate is Spain's Regasificadora del Noroeste.