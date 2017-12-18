Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan: Opportunities now arise in Greece after many years

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan referred to "opportunities" now available in Greece after many years of recession and structural changes, as he said, speaking at an event in Athens on Monday hosted by the Hellenic Bank Association, the country's biggest employers' group (SEV) and the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

Cryan was also received by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

In his address, the British banking executive emphasized the initiatives taken by European regulators to ensure a safer and more advanced operation of Europe's banking system.