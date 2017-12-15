Signing ceremony for transfer of Thessaloniki Port Authority postponed for Dec. 21

A signing ceremony for the transfer of a 67-percent stake in the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th) has been postponed to Dec. 21, with reports pointing to a delay by Promsvyazbank Bank, which has issued the letter of guarantee for the transaction.

The development comes after the sudden decision by Russia's central bank assume the temporary control of Promsvyazbank, with a Reuters dispatch on Friday afternoon reporting that the central bank may have to sink up to 3.4 billion USD into a bailout of the former.