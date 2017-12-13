Greek 3-month T-bills raise 1.3 bln€ on Wed.; 1.6% yield

The Greek state drained 1.3 billion euros from the markets on Wednesday through the auction of 3-month T-bills, according to a statement by the semi-autonomous Public Debt Management Agency.

The treasury bills were sold with a yield 1.6 percent, less than from a similar offering last month.

The cash will be used to cover other maturing bonds and meeting regular state financing needs, as it has more-or-less been excluded from sovereign capital markets since 2010, with only two exceptions, with one foray in 2014 and another successful "test foray" this year.