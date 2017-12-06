No term renewal for head of Parliament's independent Budget Office

The head of the Parliament's independent Budget Office, Panagiotis Liargovas, will by all accounts not return for a second term, with a majority of members of a relevant committee on Wednesday deciding against a renewal.

A majority of committee members, along with its chairman, Parliament President Nikos Voutsis, belong to ruling SYRIZA party and its junior partner, the rightist populist Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party.

Liargovas had emerged as a "thorn" in the side of the Tsipras government, as the Parliament Office's regular reports often clashed with the latter's economic forecasts and policies.

A majority of committee members voted to replace Liargovas, whose term ended in late November, and seek candidates for the post.