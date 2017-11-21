More than 150 vessels, Greek-controlled shipping using new Metis system/platform

More than 150 vessels have already been registered on an advanced performance platform created and operated by the Greece-based Metis company.

The system and accompanying platform was designed and developed by Metis Cyberspace Technology S.A., which was established in Athens in 2016.

Backed by the Olympia group, the system monitors, measures, assesses and offers diagnostics for various aspects of ocean-going vessel management, allowing corporate headquarters to supervise ships thousands of miles away.

According to Metis Cyberspace Technology SA co-founder & CEO Mike Konstantinidis, shipping company executives using the Metis Virtual Agents can communicate easily via SMS, email, skype or any method they use internally in their company.

The platform allows individual departments within shipping companies - technical, operations, legal, chartering, financial etc. - to have real time access and data collected and analyzed via the Metis system/platform.

Metis stands for Maritime Efficiency Through Intelligent Systems.