Ruling SYRIZA reduces gap with ND by 1 percentage point in latest poll; still trails heavily by 12 points

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party retained a comfortable 12-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest edition of a monthly opinion poll conducted by the Thessaloniki-based University of Macedonia’s political studies department (PAMAK).

Specifically, the center-right opposition party garnered 30.5 percent of respondents’ preference, to 18.5 percent for radical leftist SYRIZA.

Results of the opinion poll, which also queried respondents on other timely issues, were presented during the evening newscast on Athens-based Skai television.

SYRIZA reduced, by one percentage point, its gap with ND, compared to results of the previous month’s opinion poll (31 and 18 percent, respectively).

One noteworthy result is that a socialist PASOK-led center-left grouping overtook ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) in third place, pooling 8.5 percent of respondents’ preference to 7 percent for the latter.

The Communist Party (KKE) was the only other political formation receiving above 3 percent in the opinion poll, with 6.5 percent.

Three percent of valid votes in a general election is the threshold in Greece for entering the 300-deputy parliament.