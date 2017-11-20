Gov't announces aid to restore flooding damage in west Attica

Monday, 20 November 2017 14:41
UPD:19:01
The Greek government on Monday announced a series of relief measures for flooding victims in western Attica, as well as for a handful of other areas around the country hit by weather-related disasters. Western Attica prefecture, especially the Mandra and Nea Peramos townships, suffered the biggest damage last week, with 20 victims so far reported.

Up to 1,000 euros per square meters will be allocated for restoration works on residences, with lower subsidies available for other types of damaged properties.

