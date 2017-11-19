Fofi Gennimata elected as head of new center-left political grouping

PASOK party president Fofi Gennimata was leading with a comfortable 57.45 percent of the vote, with 75 percent of ballots counted, late Sunday evening in the second round of a leadership race for a new center-left political formation in the country.

The runner-up in the first round, MEP Nikos Androulakis was at 42.55 percent, with Gennimata practically assured of first place.

A total of 154,317 citizens voted in the second round ,of which 1,253 voted from abroad. Absenteeism from the first round of voting was at 27 percent, although overall participation in what's essentially the creation of a new party - albeit one apparently molded around socialist PASOK - was judged as more than satisfactory.