Tsipras from Sweden calls for change of Europe's econ model

Friday, 17 November 2017 14:22
UPD:14:24
Leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday briefly took a break from concentrating on recession-battered and still bailout-dependent Greece and called for a change in Europe’s economic model.

In statements before an EU summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Greek premier repeated a favorite leitmotif of his radical leftist SYRIZA party, namely, “that (Europe) over the past few years has been led in an absolute neo-liberal direction.” 

“…for us Greeks it (Summit) is an opportunity to promote the significance of a restoration of collective bargaining agreements, and to find ways so that the acquis communautaire can help a new generation of wage-earners (in Europe), who don’t even know what the acquis (accumulated legislation, legal acts, EU directives) is,” he told Greek reporters. 

