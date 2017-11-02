Debut of 'receipt lottery' bumped back to end of Nov.

The debut a “receipt lottery” at the end of October has been postponed, with the latest date for inaugurating the Greek state’s latest effort to curb tax evasion now set for the end of November, and with a “super drawing” in December.

According to finance ministry officials, the latest delay is due to a failure by Greek banks to send data regarding electronic payments by consumers – most using debit cards.

The newly created independent authority for public revenues has pledged that it can proceed with a lottery, using receipts with consumers’ names, within three days of receiving the data.

The authority’s website, www.aade.gr , will announce the winning receipt holders.