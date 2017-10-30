Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) drops in Greece in Oct.; reaches 17-year high in Eurozone

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Greece dropped in October to 98.3 points from 100.6 points in the previous month, September 2017.

The negative development for Greece was not mirrored in the Eurozone as a whole, where the indicator reached its highest level in 17 years, according to the Commission, which based its results on a study focusing on businesses and consumers in the Union.

The 2.3-percentage point reduction in Greece’s ESI is mostly due to a lagging confidence in the industrial and construction sectors, with consumers’ confidence hovering at the same levels.

The index for the Eurozone reached 114 points in October, up from 113.1 points in September.