Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) drops in Greece in Oct.; reaches 17-year high in Eurozone

Monday, 30 October 2017 19:42
UPD:19:57
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Greece dropped in October to 98.3 points from 100.6 points in the previous month, September 2017.

The negative development for Greece was not mirrored in the Eurozone as a whole, where the indicator reached its highest level in 17 years, according to the Commission, which based its results on a study focusing on businesses and consumers in the Union.  

The 2.3-percentage point reduction in Greece’s ESI is mostly due to a lagging confidence in the industrial and construction sectors, with consumers’ confidence hovering at the same levels.

The index for the Eurozone reached 114 points in October, up from 113.1 points in September.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών