Registered unemployment down, long-term jobless up in Sept. 2017

Registered unemployment in Greece continued to ease in September 2018, although the number of long-term unemployed rose.

According to figures supplied by the Manpower Employment Agency (OAED), the number of registered jobless individuals in the recession-battered country reached 886,022, down by 35,786 from the previous month. Compared with September 2016, 58,719 less registered unemployed people were reported last month.

At the same time, the number of jobless people on unemployment benefits increased by 25.86 percent in September 2017, up by 27,773 people to reach 135,174 in total.