Greece's Cablel group last week announced a major contract to supply underwater cables to Belgium's Dredging International NV for use in Elia's Modular Off-shore Grid (MOG) project in the North Sea. The contract is valued at 70 million euros.

Dredging International NV is a member of the DEME Group.

The underwater high-voltage cables will gradually connect wind parks in Belgium's North Sea territorial waters with the high-voltage mainland grid in the Zeebrugge region.