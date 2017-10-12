Varoufakis' 'Adults in the Room' headed for big screen with Costa-Gavra in the director's seat

Thursday, 12 October 2017 20:39
UPD:20:42
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ
A- A A+

One of the more eyebrow-raising news items out of Greece this week is noted Greek-French director Costa-Gavra's announcement that he'll turn a best-selling book by controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis into a feature-length film.

Gavra, in fact, made the announcement himself, and reportedly asked the mercurial Varoufakis for the notes he said he took during closed-door Eurogroup meetings.

A media darling during his tumultuous six-month tenure, Varoufakis quit the Tsipras government and the Greek political arena after the third bailout memorandum with creditors was signed in July 2015.

The film by the award-winning octogenarian director and screenwriter will be based on Varoufakis’ “Adults in the Room”.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών