Varoufakis' 'Adults in the Room' headed for big screen with Costa-Gavra in the director's seat

One of the more eyebrow-raising news items out of Greece this week is noted Greek-French director Costa-Gavra's announcement that he'll turn a best-selling book by controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis into a feature-length film.

Gavra, in fact, made the announcement himself, and reportedly asked the mercurial Varoufakis for the notes he said he took during closed-door Eurogroup meetings.

A media darling during his tumultuous six-month tenure, Varoufakis quit the Tsipras government and the Greek political arena after the third bailout memorandum with creditors was signed in July 2015.

The film by the award-winning octogenarian director and screenwriter will be based on Varoufakis’ “Adults in the Room”.