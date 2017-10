Greece's balance of trade deficit reached 14.78 billion euros over the Jan-Aug 2017 period, up from 12.27 billion euros over the same period in 2016, an increase of 20.4 percent.

Without oil products included in the figure, the balance of trade deficit is up by 13.9 percent over the same period, or 1.54 billion euros.

For August alone, the balance of trade deficit increased by 31.3 percent (yoy), reaching 1.63 billion euros, up from 1.24 billion in the same month of 2016.