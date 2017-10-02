Northern Greece exporters association attends bilateral business forum in Skopje

A stabilizing political situation in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) in tandem with the pending privatization of the Thessaloniki Port Authority loom as substantive factors for boosting bilateral trade between Greece and its northern neighbor, participants at a business forum in Skopje emphasized over the weekend.

The event in Skopje was held under the auspices of Columbia University, in cooperation with the country’s union of chambers of commerce (SSK) and the Greek International Business Association, which represents northern Greece exporters (SEVE). The business forum, in fact, included representatives of 17 major northern Greece businesses.

According to SEVE president Kyriakos Loufakis, the looming privatization of Thessaloniki’s port will create new opportunities for regional trade and investment, given that the port is the most significant export-import gateway for northern Greece and the neighboring country.