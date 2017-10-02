Athens airport concession contract extended by 20 years

A 20-year lease extension for the Athens International Airport (AIA) was signed late last week between the consortium managing Greece's biggest airport and the Greek state, a more-or-less expected development following months of negotiations between the two sides.

The concession, following the signing of the relevant agreement by the finance minister and the country's privatization agency (HRADF), now extends until 2046.

According to a press release by the privatization agency, officially called the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, AIA's offer to extend the airport concession reaches 600 million euros, VAT included.