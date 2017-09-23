Dijsselbloem: Greek finances will remain under creditors' supervision even after bailout ends next Aug.

Greece’s exit from the bailout memorandums – set for August 2018 – is a common goal for Athens and its European partners, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem was quoted as telling an Athens daily, and ahead of his visit to the country on Monday.

In an interview with the revamped Athens daily “Ta Nea”, Dijsselbloem, an “old hand” in successive Greek bailout programs, again cited the need for the country to be prepared for an exit from the loan-linked bailouts, which means ensuring an improving economy, stability and a return to confidence.

In a more ominous note, the Dutch finance minister echoed a statement by EWG head Thomas Wieser days ago, namely, that Greece’s finances will remain under creditors’ scrutiny even after the bailout program ends in August 2018.

He said this was the case when Ireland, Spain and Cyprus exited their respective programs, “especially in light of the fact of pending loans (extended to Greece by institutional creditors), which have a long maturity period”.

Finally, when asked about debt relief, the Euro group chairman repeated that this possibility will be examined only after the program finishes, “assuming it is necessary and that the country has met its obligations”.