Industrial group criticises lack of competitive prices by high-voltage providers

Tuesday, 19 September 2017 11:54
UPD:11:56
EUROKINISSI
A- A A+

By K. Deligiannis
kdel@naftemporiki.gr

The recent inauguration of electricity auctions in Greece, the well-known NOME sales mechanism, has apparently not boosted competition among alternative high-voltage producers, who provide the "lion's share" of energy for the country's industry.

In a letter sent to the leadership of the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), the independent electricity market watchdog in Greece, the Hellenic Union of Industrial Consumers of Energy (EBIKEN) questions the pricing policies and commercial exploitation, by alternative electricity providers, for the blocs of future electricity production secured by the latter through the NOME auctions. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών