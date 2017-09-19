Industrial group criticises lack of competitive prices by high-voltage providers

By K. Deligiannis

The recent inauguration of electricity auctions in Greece, the well-known NOME sales mechanism, has apparently not boosted competition among alternative high-voltage producers, who provide the "lion's share" of energy for the country's industry.

In a letter sent to the leadership of the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), the independent electricity market watchdog in Greece, the Hellenic Union of Industrial Consumers of Energy (EBIKEN) questions the pricing policies and commercial exploitation, by alternative electricity providers, for the blocs of future electricity production secured by the latter through the NOME auctions.