Moody's Investors Service commented that Eldorado Gold Corporation's announcement that it plans to suspend investment in its assets in Greece is credit negative but has no immediate impact on the company's B1 rating and stable outlook.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Eldorado Gold Corporation owns and operates two gold mines in Turkey, and one lead/zinc/silver mine in Greece. The company is also commissioning the Olympias mine and developing the Skouries gold mine in Greece.