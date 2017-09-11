Mining multinational's decision to abandon Greece generates sharp criticism; ministers reply to Eldorado

The sudden but not altogether surprise announcement by Eldorado Gold on Monday that it was suspending its subsidiary's operations in Greece - due to systemic foot-dragging by Greek government, as it claims - generated immediate and sharp criticism by the opposition.

Conversely, a couple of top ministers that are directly involved or previously dealt with the gold mining concession in northern Halkidiki prefecture defended the leftist-rightist government's actions vis-a-vis Hellas Gold's operations. Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, in fact, charged that Eldorado is not used to operating in European countries, in reply to Eldorado's allegations of repeated delays in licensing.

Speaking hours after the announcement and a day after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tried to promote the "pro-investment" volition of his government, a main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokesman said the Greek premier "was to Greece what Hurricane Irma is to America: destruction in its wake".

ND spokesman and former minister Vassilis Kikilias called the weekend appearances and statements by Tsipras at a major trade exhibition in Thessaloniki as an "investment crescendo" that was debunked less than 24 hours by the Eldorado decision. Kikilias reminded that Hellas Gold directly employs 1,100 people and pays taxes to the Greek state.

"Investors are running away, with the exclusive responsibility being the government's ... 2,500 (direct and indirect) employees are being led to unemployment ... before the rooster crows (thrice); a major enterprise closes and the facade of the pro-investment Mr. Tsipras collapses," was the reaction by PASOK party leader Fofi Gennimata.

In a diametrically opposing view, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, the previous environment minister who is considered as being on the far-left wing of ruling SYRIZA party, charged that the development was "some form of pressure ahead of a referral of problems that the concession (holder) faces with the state to arbitration."

In radio comments, Skourletis, in fact, said Eldorado is exhibiting an "allergy" to agreed to concession provisions.

In a milder reaction, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who heads a small right-populist party that serves as leftist SYRIZA's coalition partner, said "Eldorado's departure from Greece is not pleasant ... but investments that may lead to environmental damages aren't needed by the country."

However, in a much harsher tone, a controversial appointed adviser to the Greek prime minister, Nikos Karanikas, immediately took to social media to charge that "el dorado (sic) did what it can. Pollution, destruction of the forest, devastation of human relationships, corrupting consciences ... The local community today must take to the streets ...(due to the) departure of this country and this 'project', and support its exodus from our country, so that its threat becomes a reality ... good riddance el dorado (sic) and here's hoping you don't take root anywhere."

Karanikas has been a favorite target of the opposition and social media users since his appointment as head of ta strategic planning unit in the Greek premier's office, with critics pointing to an absolute lack of credentials and experience, among others.