Greece's si-Cluster renews cooperation with France's Aerospace Valley on occasion of Macron visit to Athens

The Hellenic Space Technologies and Applications Cluster (si-Cluster) this week signed an extension of a bilateral strategic agreement with the famed Aerospace Valley cluster in France, a cooperative that includes Airbus and Thales.

The was signed by Agnès Paillard, the president of Aerospace Valley, and Dr. Jorge-A. Sanchez-P., who heads up si-Cluster, at a special event at the Stavros Niarchos Center.

The renewal agreement coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's official two-day visit to Athens.

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas represented the Greek government.

si-Cluster, which is supported by the Athens-based Corallia innovation and entrepreneurship environment and the Helenic Association of Space Industry, is described on its website as an emerging, industrially-led and user-driven innovation cluster in Greece.