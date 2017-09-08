Fewer domestic tourists in 2016 for Greece; higher tourism revenues from same group: statistics authority

Friday, 08 September 2017 18:05
UPD:18:08
Few Greek tourists were recorded in 2016, compared to 2015, although total tourism-related expenditures from this particular group increased, Greece's independent statistics authority (EL.STAT) revealed on Friday.

According to released figures, fewer Greek tourists also generated - as expected - fewer trips and overnight stays by the former.

Specifically, EL.STAT said 3.3 million Greek tourists in 2016 accounted for 5.6 million trips, 4.4 percent and 4 percent less than the previous year, respectively.

Overnight stays by Greek tourists within the country totaled 56.3 million, while expenditures reached 1.812 billion euros, a decrease of 1.9 percent and an increase of 5.8 percent, respectively. 

